'RIP Mate': 12 Hours After His Last Tweet, Shane Warne's Demise Stuns Cricketing World

The cricket fraternity was left in a state of massive shock after Australia’s spin legend Shane Warne on Friday passed away at the age of 52. According to Fox Cricket, Warne’s management released a brief statement which said that he suffered a cardiac arrest in Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," Warne’s management confirmed in a statement to the Australian media. “The family requests a privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it added.

The news of Shane Warne’s untimely demise comes hours after Australia lost one of its former wicketkeeper-batsman Rod Marsh. The legendary leg-spinner had taken to Twitter to express his condolence to Marsh’s family, which eventually turned out to be his last post on the microblogging site.

“Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate," Warne’s last tweet read.

Shane Warne unarguably remains one of the greatest leg-spinners to have played the game. In 143 Tests played for Australia, he scalped 708 wickets and is the 2nd-highest wicket-taker in the world. He also bagged 293 scalps in ODIs and made more than 300 appearances for Australia across all formats.

