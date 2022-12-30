Rishabh Pant Accident: Jay Shah Calls Up Cricketer's Family, Assures of All Possible Help

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has acted swiftly hours after Rishabh Pant’s horrific car accident in the early hours of Friday. The cricketer was traveling to Roorkee from Delhi when at exactly 5.20 am IST, his car hit the divider and overturned. It soon engulfed in flames and the wicket-keeper batter had to break the windshield to save himself.

He was then given first aid and then referred to Max Hospital in Dehradun where is said to be out of danger. Meanwhile, the BCCI Secy Jay Shah has spoken to his family members, adding that they will provide all the necessary support to the cricketer.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said - “I have spoken to Rishabh Pant’s family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support".

“Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said.

“He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Rookee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun."

The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur.

“Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ," NCA chief VVS Laxman wrote on his twitter handle.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer’s main injuries are on his “forehead and knee."

“The first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant’s body despite his car catching fire," it said.

“Pant has two lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in the knee; and abrasions on his back."

Pant played a big role in India’s two-Test series win against Bangladesh. He had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.

“We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

