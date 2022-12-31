Rishabh Pant Accident: Rohit Sharma Wife Lashes Out At Media, Draws Line Between 'Journalism' and 'Plain Insensitivity'

Gruesome pictures of India star cricketer Rishabh Pant quickly went viral after his serious accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old was traveling to Roorkee to surprise his mother on the occasion of New Year, instead, he had a major crash when he dozed off and hit the divider. As his car overturned, he had to break the windshield and save himself.

Rishabh Pant Accident Live Updates

Nevertheless, his bloodied images quickly went viral on social media. One of the footage show blood oozing out of his forehead, and one of the pictures showed him lying on his bed with the bandage on his forehead. All in all, the pictures show Pant in a bad state which could have affected his image being a youth icon of the country.

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh lashed out at the media and those who were sharing the cricketer’s image. Although, social media usually has no protocol on sharing gruesome images, mainstream media also splashed the footages on prime time.

Advertisement

Also Read: ODI Team of the Year 2022: Young Indian Stars Dominate Playing Eleven, Babar Azam To Lead Squad With Effective Pace Attack

“Shame on you for posting images and videos of someone who is hurt and unable to decide whether they want that out there. They have family and friends who were terribly affected by those images," she wrote on her Instagram story on Friday evening.

The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur.

Dr. Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer didn’t suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigations.

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home," Dr Nagar told PTI.

“He had two lacerations (blunt trauma) on his head but I didn’t put stitches. I have recommended him to Max Hospital where a plastic surgeon might see him.

“However reports of X Rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and detailed MRI done."

Advertisement

Ligament injuries have various grades and it can take 2 to 6 months to regain complete fitness. The reports of CT scan of his brain and spinal cord have returned “normal" as per BCCI officials who are in constant touch with Max Dehradun.

Dr Nagar said the big bruises on his back, pictures of which have gone viral on social media, are not burn injuries.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here