Rishabh Pant Admits to Dozing Off: CCTV Footage Shows Horrific Accident, Car Engulfed in Flames

India cricketer Rishabh Pant has admitted that he had dozed off which caused the accident while he was traveling back to his hometown in Roorkee in the wee hours of Friday. Sources have told CNN News 18, that the star cricketer had admitted to the laxity at the wheel even as the shocking footage of his car hitting the divider and rolling over has already surfaced. Some other chilling visuals of the car engulfed in flames have also surfaced which proves it was a near miss with death.

The local cops have revealed that he was rushed to the local hospital where he was given the first aid. He was then referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun where he said to be out of danger. The BCCI is reportedly getting in touch with the particular hospital.

Moreover, the doctors have confirmed that there is no fracture or internal injury to the cricketer which could have been detrimental for his career.

Also, his parents are yet to reach the hospital, but several teams from the local administration and the police department are camping at the Max Hospital and some of them are in discussion with Pant to ascertain how this crash took place.

As mentioned above, Pant had admitted that he had indeed dozed off after which the car collided with the divider and overturned. Thereafter, it caught fire and the cricketer had to break the windshield to save himself. The crash occurred around 5.30 AM this morning in a place called Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

A Network 18 reporter has confirmed that Pant was visiting Roorkee to surprise his mother. Pant usually stays at his Gurugram residence, but since his mother was in Roorkee, he wanted to surprise her for the New Year.

“Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said.

“He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Rookee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government will bear the entire expense of Pant’s treatment.

Dhami spoke to officials to get an update on the cricketer’s condition and asked them to make all arrangements for his treatment.

Arrangement for an air ambulance should also be made if required, he said.

