'Rishabh Pant at No.6, Dinesh Karthik at No.7 if Hardik Pandya is Fifth Bowler': Sunil Gavaskar Picks His Order for Indo-Pak T20IWC Fixture

India will open their T20I World Cup 2022 campaign against their fiercest rivals, Pakistan, when they take the field on Sunday, the 23rd of October.

With multiple facets of the game up for debate before the toss, such as team composition, matchday squad, playing eleven and so on, Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has shared his thoughts on the team to take on the Babar Azam-led unit in Australia.

The 73-year-old spoke about India’s middle order and how the team could be set up with two highly talented wicketkeepers in the reckoning for pivotal positions.

“It’s just that maybe, if they decide to go with six bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being the sixth bowler, then he (Pant) may not be able to find a place, but if they decide to go with Hardik Pandya as a fifth bowler, then Rishabh Pant has an opportunity to bat at number six and Karthik maybe at number seven, followed by the four bowlers. So, that could well happen, we just have to wait and see," Gavaskar said on ‘Cricket Live’ a popular show on Star Sports.

“They would certainly want a left-hander in the middle, but looking at the top four, who are in such good form, you sometimes say to yourself, ‘How many overs Rishabh Pant is going to get in? Is he going to get three or four overs? And for three or four overs, is Karthik or Rishabh better?’ So, these are all the situations they will look at and they’ll take a call on this," explained the genius from Mumbai.

He also spoke highly of returning Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi stating that the men in green will be delighted by the comeback of their strike bowler.

“I think that’s what their main concern was, about his fitness and how he will shape up. And certainly, in the two overs that he bowled, he’s shown that he’s back to full fitness. So, clearly, that is one headache gone."

Sunny, as he is fondly known, also touched upon how the Pakistani players have improved their performances on the field.

“I think with their catching, they were much better than what we saw against England. Their ground fielding was very good. So, these are two aspects that were worrying them and they have shown improvement in those areas. So, I don’t think they’ll have any doubts when they’ll take on India on Sunday"

In the high-stakes encounter, India will seek to avenge their loss to their neighbours in the previous edition of the T20IWC and get the tournament off to a positive start.

India clinched the inaugural edition of the T20IWC back in the year 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and will strive to recreate the magic in an attempt to bring the coveted trophy home from Australia.

