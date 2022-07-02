Rishabh Pant Blitz Rallies Nation as Legends Hail Fearless Young Sensation

Rishabh Pant made all the headlines as he single-handedly turned the tide of the 5th Test on Day 1 against England in Edgbaston. Pant’s mesmerising 146 off just 111 deliveries put India in the driver’s seat after a difficult start to the innings. India had lost five wickets for a measly 68 runs before Pant walked out to bat and took the game away from the English.

Pant was supported by able partner Ravindra Jadeja at the other end, who ended the day unbeaten on 83 runs.

Twitter was flooded with fans lost for words to describe the left-handers’ brilliant innings under immense pressure.

The Twitter tributes were led by one other than Sachin Tendulkar himself, who posted “Simply awesome @RishabhPant17! Well done.Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots."

Virender Sehwag, who is often considered to be one of the most entertaining players to watch, was all praise for the wicketkeeper-batsmen, who fans have come to find similarities with the legendary Indian opener.

Sehwag tweeted “Pant is in a league of his own. The most entertaining cricketer in the world, this is a special one" along with a still from the movie.

Afghani sensation Rashid Kahn acknowledged the brilliance of Pant’s innings in a simple post that read “@RishabhPant17 simply amazing". And frankly, there was no need to say any more than that. The innings was amazing indeed.

Sourav Ganguly, the former captain who lead the Indian team to an iconic win over England in the Natwest series back in the year 2002 was pleased with Pant’s performance and his partnership with Jadeja as he expressed his joy stating “Special exhibition of test match batting under pressure. @RishabhPant17 @imjadeja. can’t get better than this. get to 375 tmrw."

BCCI honourary secretary Jay Shah tweeted “A superb innings by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial time! Scoring 100 in just 89 balls is truly commendable. Great teamwork from @imjadeja as well by scoring a fifty and building the partnership. #ENGvIND"

Another Indian left-hander, Shikar Dhawan, known for his big-hitting and maverick personality was understandably also in awe of the performance, as he posted “Simply Awesome! Amazing knock! Keep it up @RishabhPant17"

Manoj Tiwari used the example of Pant’s knock to spread a special message of originality to the nation as his post read “Rishabh pant’s inning is again a gentle reminder 2 all d coaches who teaches cricket 2 young kids is dat if u find someone talented like him nd can play shots like he does,let him do dat nd encourage it rather dan trying 2 change his original game #INDvsENG #RishabhPant #feerless"

India ended day one of the rescheduled fifth test in England with 338 runs on the board for the fall of 7 wickets with Jadeja still at the crease.

