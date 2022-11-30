Rishabh Pant Brutally Trolled After Yet Another Failure; Sanju Samson Backers Make Noise

As Rishabh Pant finishes the New Zealand tour with not much to write home about, the clamour for the other wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson – is fast picking pace. In their entire tour (3 T20Is and 3 ODIs) Samson could only get a single game (in the 1st ODI) and was subsequently dropped for the remainder of the series in favour of an extra bowling option.

Pant, on the other hand, after being dealt the shorter end of the stick through the T2O World Cup, featured in 5 of the six games with meagre returns of 6, 11, 15, DNB and 10. The last score came in the 3rd ODI batting at No.4 when he has a fantastic opportunity to play a long innings and play a knock of substance. But that was not to be as he succumbed to a short delivery from medium pacer Daryl Mitchell.

WATCH | Rishabh Pant’s Sharp Retort at Harsha Bhogle’s Question on Virender Sehwag Comparison, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

And that dismissal had Twitterati up in arms against the Delhi Capitals’ skipper as he was brutally trolled. Also gaining momentum on the micro-blogging site was Sanju Samson and his fans took this opportunity to remind everyone how Samson has been sidelined without proper reason. Samson’s only outing in the tour yielded 36 runs batting at No.6 at a strike-rate of 94.73. In the same game, Pant, batting at No.4 made 15 off 23 balls- a strike-rate of 65.21.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, During a pre-match interaction on Amazon Prime with Harsha Bhogle ahead of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, Pant’s frustration with his own form as well as the outside noise came to the fore as the young player looked visibly miffed with one of the questions posed by the veteran broadcaster.

Bhogle asked Pant – drawing a parallel with one of India’s greatest, Virender Sehwag – how similar to the opener, Pant’s record in Tests is far better than in white-ball cricket as opposed to the perception that a batter of Pant’s flamboyant should have a superior record in white-ball game.

“I had asked the same question to Sehwag, now I’ll ask you. Looking at you, we get the feeling that white-ball cricket is your USP but it’s your Test record that is better…,: Bhogle has asked to which Pant replied thus:

“Sir, records are just numbers. My white-ball record is not bad either…" Bhogle intervened saying “I’m not saying it’s bad, I’m comparing it with the Test numbers," but Pant was having none of it.

After this curious conversation, Pant found himself in the middle early after New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here