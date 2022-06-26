Rishabh Pant Doesn't Care About the Rules, This Video Proves | WATCH

Rishabh Pant is not among those cricketers who would pay too much attention to caution. Living up to that reputation, he signed autographs for kids during the only warm-up match against Leicestershire at the Grace Road county ground even as the announcer was advising Indian cricketers to not to do so.

One of the broadcasters who were present at the ground tweeted the video which showed Pant signing autographs and then posing for the camera among a number of his young fans.

“Ground announcer at the #IndiaTourMatch: “During the course of #LEIvIND, India’s players will not be signing autographs or taking selfies with any fans." He then posted the video which is getting a lot of traction on social media.

Rishabh Pant had played a superb knock although he missed out on a century as he went onto slam 76 off 87 balls in testing conditions. His runs came in his trademark style, batting in his signature attacking manner to hog the limelight on the second day of the warm-up match between India and Leicestershire here. One among four India players to turn out for the English county side in the practice match meant to help the visitors acclimatise with the conditions, Pant knocked his way to an entertaining 76 off 87 balls at Grace Road. During his 154-minute stay in the middle, Pant entertained the crowd with 14 boundaries and a six.

Responding to India’s 246 for eight declared after a day of multiple rain interruptions, Leicestershire were primed to take a sizable lead over the tourists when Pant was in his element. But the possibility died down with the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter’s dismissal, thanks to a good catch by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. This was after they were reeling at 138 for six at one stage of the innings.

