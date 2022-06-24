Rishabh Pant Gets A Hug from Ravindra Jadeja After Getting Out | WATCH

Rishabh Pant played a superb hand as he smashed 76 crucial runs in just 87 balls, giving away all the momentum to hosts Leicester against his own team on the second day of the only warm-up match. As many as fur players had turned up for the opposition, as is the trend in warm-up games, and it seems Pant has benefitted the English county most as he went on a rampage against his own mates. He started off conservatively and got stuck at 44 for a very long time before he started to open his shoulders.

He was particularly harsh against Umesh Yadav whom he slammed for a huge six with just a fine scoop. He then went after Mohammed Siraj as well before charging Ravindra Jadeja who ultimately had him out. He had hit him for a four and was looking for a maximum when he mistimed that one which was safely taken by Shreyas Iyer.

Advertisement

After he was dismissed, he got hugs from Indian team members, including Ravindra Jadeja the bowler who had him out. WATCH.

Wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat impressed with an unbeaten 70, even as India’s top-order failed to get batting practice on the first day of their warm-up match against Leicestershire here on Thursday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India’s top guns failed to fire as the visitors slipped to 81 for five, before reaching 246 for eight at the close of play.

Advertisement

Bharat shone during his 158-minute stay in the middle before rain brought an early end to the day’s proceedings at Grace Road.

In all, the 28-year-old batter from Andhra hit eight fours and a six while facing 111 balls. At stumps, Mohammed Shami was giving Bharat company on 18.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here