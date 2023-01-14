Rishabh Pant In Race Against Time To Get Fit for 2023 ODI World Cup As Recovery Time May Extend Upto Six Months-Report

In what could be major news for Rishabh Pant fans, the India wicket-keeper batter may be ruled out of live cricket action for at least six months, hence by creating serious question marks regarding his selection for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 25-year-old had torn three ligaments on his knee in a serious car crash while traveling to his hometown of Roorkee on December 30.

Two of these had been reconstructed during surgery in Mumbai, while the third one will be operated upon in four weeks’ time. All in all, it can be said now that Pant maybe ruled out for at least six months which means not only he miss out on IPL (which was expected), but will surely be in race against time when it comes to getting fit for 2023 World Cup, an ESPN Cricinfo report has stated.

“ESPNcricinfo has learned that all three ligaments in the knee - anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, which are necessary for movement and stability - have been torn in Pant’s case. It is understood that in the surgery conducted recently, both the PCL and MCL were reconstructed. Pant will need to undergo another surgery to reconstruct his ACL, but the doctors will wait for at least six weeks before going ahead with it."

Furthermore, a recent report in Mid Day has said that the wicket-keeper managed to get out of his bed and stood on his own with the help of others on Tuesday. This was certainly a good news for his fans who are eager to watch him play again.

As expected, he wasn’t picked in the white-ball squads against New Zealand as well as the red ball squad against Australia; the Border Gavaskar Trophy begins on February 9 in Nagpur. In his place, Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat have been named.

The 25-year-old was kept in Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri where he was flown in on Jan 4. He was kept under the direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala whose team undertook a knee surgery on Pant’s right knee on Jan 6 morning.

Pant leads Delhi Capitals in IPL with reports emerging that in the event of the wicketkeeper-batter missing the upcoming season, they may turn to Australian David Warner to take up the captain’s role.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with Delhi Capitals. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals," Ganguly was quoted as saying by Sports Today.

