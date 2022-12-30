Rishabh Pant Injured in Car Accident While Travelling Home for 'Surprise Visit'

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been injured in a car accident while travelling to his home from Delhi. The accident took place on Friday (December 30) morning when his car collided with the divider, as per reports. The accident took place around the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

After the crash, the car was completely gutted and it is being reported that Pant has been moved to Dehradun. According to reports in Dainik Jagran, the Indian cricketer is undergoing an overall check-up.

Advertisement

According to the Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, the cricketer was alone in his car - Mercedes Benz GL at the time of the accident and had broken the windscreen to escape from the vehicle after it caught fire.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," said DGP Ashok Kumar while addressing the media.

It is to be noted that Pant was not included in both T20I and ODI squads for Sri Lanka series as BCCI reported that he has been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning before the four-match Test series against Australia. However, the reports didn’t mention whether he was rested or dropped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The team management feels he will have a key role to play in the Tests, and needs this housekeeping break after playing 44 internationals this year," the report said.

For the past couple of years, Pant has been a regular part of the Indian national cricket team but off late has been going through a lean patch in white-ball cricket. He had served as a deputy to Hardik Pandya on the New Zealand tour in three-match T20I series where he played as an opener in the side. The southpaw has just two double-digit scores in the last five outings which has put him under the scanner.

Very recently, he was seen celebrating Christmas in Dubai with former India captain MS Dhoni and his family. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi had shared the pictures on social media wherein Pant was spotted posing with the friends.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here