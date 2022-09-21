'Rishabh Pant is a Superior Player in Pretty Much Every Aspect': Hayden Wants Indian Wicketkeeper to Be Backed

The 2022 T20 World Cup is less than a month away and Team India has not yet finalised their ideal playing XI for the mega tournament. The disappointing Asia Cup campaign exposed several flaws in India’s T20I side as they have now only five T20Is left to find the answers (2 against Australia and 3 against South Africa). In the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia, the Men in Blue suffered a 4-wicket defeat despite posting 208/6 on the scoreboard.

India dropped Rishabh Pant from the XI and preferred Dinesh Karthik over him in the first T20I against Australia. Karthik failed to capitalise on the opportunity and was dismissed on just 6.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden feels that Pant needs to be backed as he is a superior player in every aspect of the match.

“Rishabh Pant would be picked in every side if I was the selector. He is just the future. He needs to be backed and needs time. Even if it’s through runs or form, he should be there in my opinion. He is a superior player in pretty much every way and aspect," Hayden said on air during the 1st T20I against Australia.

The southpaw has scored 311 runs in 17 T20Is this year at an average of 25.91. Due to a lack of consistency, Pant has not been able to cement his place in India’s XI.

Pant and Karthik both have been selected in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Hayden further talked about the Australian team who have not travelled with some of the key players including David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh on the India tour.

“They are a depleted side but the reality of it is that they have got to dig deep. We have got to look towards what is next in the line-up. Young Inglis is such an exciting and young player. He is almost like a mirror-image of David Warner. He is a right-handed version. He cuts, he pulls, he lays back and when it comes his way, he hits it through the on-side. He is also a very good powerful player," he added.

