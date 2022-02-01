'Rishabh Pant is an Intelligent Captain': Under-19 Teammate Praises India Wicketkeeper

While he continues to work on his wicketkeeping and batting skills, Rishabh Pant is also being noticed for his leadership abilities. Thanks to two fruitful IPL seasons where he has led his franchise Delhi Capitals to a first ever final in 2020 and then a top of the points table finish the following season, Pant has impressed with his captaincy too which in turn has also led to suggestions that he could one day lead the Indian team as well.

Rising fast bowler Avesh Khan is someone who has been a close associate of Pant with the two playing together since their U-19 days and now for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He has played under Pant’s captaincy in IPL for the past two years and in 2021, finished as the second-highest wicket taker of the season.

Avesh has a fair idea of Pant’s captaincy and the right-arm pacer has praised his ‘good friend’ for how he guides the players.

“Rishabh Pant is an intelligent captain. He is a wicketkeeper, so he sees very well what the batter could do. I have always had good communication with him, because he is a good friend too from the Under-19 days when we played together," Avesh said on Backstage with Boria.

“Even when we’d be in the room together, I’d tell him that whatever you feel is right, whatever field you want to set or whatever delivery you want me to bowl, you tell me and I’ll do that. So the captain always trusted me that ‘he will do what I say’. I would also practice accordingly," he added.

Avesh says Pant continues to guide him even on the field.

“He’s also guided me from behind the stumps many times as to whether to bowl away from the batter or to bowl a bouncer or a wide yorker. It feels good having that kind of communication, and when I executed those plans even he felt good as a captain that I was following what he had to say," he said.

