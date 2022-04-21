The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has been witnessing a newer and better version of Kuldeep Yadav. He has been on a roll ever since he started playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC). His confidence has doubled up and helped him to be among wickets. So far, he has featured in 6 games for his new franchise and holds the second spot on the list of highest wicket-takers of this season with 13 scalps to his credit.

It’s safe to say that the graph of Kuldeep’s success has started to spike up again. But prior to his association with the DC, he went through a rough phase in his career. He was ousted from the Indian dressing room while in IPL, he was spotted warming the benches on most occasions during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders.

But 2022 marked a fresh beginning for the Chinaman bowler. He has been in a great space of mind this season and his performance in every game depicts that. Former DC assistant coach Mohammad Kaif believes that captain Rishabh Pant has played a crucial role in bringing Kuldeep back on the right path.

“Rishabh Pant is also an emotional person, very few people know that. He thinks from the heart. He knows how to use the players. I was there last year, Rishabh Pant was the one who made Avesh Khan and Rishabh Pant is making Kuldeep Yadav," Kaif said during a discussion on Star Sports.

“Kuldeep has been told to go after the wickets, generally captains ask the bowlers to bowl tightly. He (Pant) is telling – ‘You are a wicket-taker, you give 10 extra runs but give me three wickets in the middle overs’," he added.

On Wednesday, Kuldeep produced another magical spell and bagged the man of the match award. He registered figures of 2 for 24 in his four-over quota, helping Delhi to bowl out Punjab Kings for a paltry 115.

In reply, the dynamic duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner stitched an 81-run opening stand during the chase. The latter carried his bat and scored his 53rd IPL half-century as Delhi Capitals thumped PBKS by 9 wickets, with 57 balls to spare.

