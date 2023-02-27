Rishabh Pant Makes Young Fan's Day, Replies to Kid on His Birthday - WATCH

Team India star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant on Monday made a young fan’s day after replying to the kid who wanted to grow up and bat like Pant himself.

The 25-year-old suffered a horrific car crash last year while travelling from Roorkee to Delhi to surprise his mom. Currently, Pant is recovering from his injuries, and he has been receiving plenty of wishes from his fans.

Pant came up with a heartfelt gesture for one of his young fans, whose father wished the southpaw a speedy recovery while asking Rishabh to wish his son.

The young kid, named Ayan, was seen playing cricket in his house’s living room. When his father asked him whom he wanted to bat like, the kid took Pant’s name.

The Twitter user named Suvajit Mustafi, tagged Pant in his tweet which featured a video of young Ayan smashing the ball while batting left-handed.

Ayan turned 6 on Monday, and his father requested Pant to wish the kid. The Indian star batter noticed the tweet, and obliged to his fan’s request.

“Hey @RishabhPant17, Hope your recovery process is going smooth? My son, Ayan — is your biggest fan. A heart warrior & a fellow left-hander, he aspires to be like you. He has been praying for your recovery since Dec 30. He turns 6 today. Could you pls wish ‘birthday’ to him?" wrote the Twitter user.

Pant meanwhile replied, “Happy birthday Ayan. Have a great year."

After braving the horrific accident, Pant sustained multiple injuries including a severe ligament tear, which was operated on in Mumbai and currently the youngster is recovering from the same.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is currently in the management role of Delhi Capitals in an interview with PTI hinted that Pant is set to be sidelined for a long time, nearly two years.

“I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well. In a year’s time or may be in a couple of years’ time, he will be back playing for India," Ganguly told PTI.

