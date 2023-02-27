Home » Cricket Home » News » Rishabh Pant Makes Young Fan's Day, Replies to Kid on His Birthday - WATCH

Rishabh Pant Makes Young Fan's Day, Replies to Kid on His Birthday - WATCH

Rishabh Pant came up with a heartfelt gesture for a young fan, replying to the kid on his birthday

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 22:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Rishabh Pant replied to a young fan on his birthday (Twitter)
Rishabh Pant replied to a young fan on his birthday (Twitter)

Team India star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant on Monday made a young fan’s day after replying to the kid who wanted to grow up and bat like Pant himself.

The 25-year-old suffered a horrific car crash last year while travelling from Roorkee to Delhi to surprise his mom. Currently, Pant is recovering from his injuries, and he has been receiving plenty of wishes from his fans.

Pant came up with a heartfelt gesture for one of his young fans, whose father wished the southpaw a speedy recovery while asking Rishabh to wish his son.

The young kid, named Ayan, was seen playing cricket in his house’s living room. When his father asked him whom he wanted to bat like, the kid took Pant’s name.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

ALSO READ| Indian All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Marries Mittali Parulkar, Viral Wedding Pics Surface

The Twitter user named Suvajit Mustafi, tagged Pant in his tweet which featured a video of young Ayan smashing the ball while batting left-handed.

Ayan turned 6 on Monday, and his father requested Pant to wish the kid. The Indian star batter noticed the tweet, and obliged to his fan’s request.

“Hey @RishabhPant17, Hope your recovery process is going smooth? My son, Ayan — is your biggest fan. A heart warrior & a fellow left-hander, he aspires to be like you. He has been praying for your recovery since Dec 30. He turns 6 today. Could you pls wish ‘birthday’ to him?" wrote the Twitter user.

Pant meanwhile replied, “Happy birthday Ayan. Have a great year."

After braving the horrific accident, Pant sustained multiple injuries including a severe ligament tear, which was operated on in Mumbai and currently the youngster is recovering from the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| India Nets Nuggets: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Another Day of Guesswork

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is currently in the management role of Delhi Capitals in an interview with PTI hinted that Pant is set to be sidelined for a long time, nearly two years.

“I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well. In a year’s time or may be in a couple of years’ time, he will be back playing for India," Ganguly told PTI.

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: February 27, 2023, 22:02 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 22:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List; Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Take Home Top Honours

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Indulge In Sweet PDA At News18 Showsha Reel Awards, See Pics