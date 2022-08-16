'Rishabh Pant May Just Actually Pip KL Rahul to Captaincy Post in Test Cricket': Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra feels that aggressive Rishabh Pant has managed to pip KL Rahul in the race for next Test captain. In the past seven months, India have used several captains across formats to manage the workload of players which has raised doubts over Rohit Sharma’s captaincy future. It is expected that Rohit might relinquish the Test captaincy in future to concentrate on white-ball formats. The 34-year-old is rated very highly as captain in limited-overs cricket and has won 5 IPL trophies as captain - most in tournament history.

Former cricketer turned commentator Chopra talked about the leadership traits of young IPL captains Rahul, Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson.

“There are three other captains. I will talk about KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, I can talk about Sanju Samson as well. Rishabh Pant may just actually pip Rahul to the post in Test cricket but don’t forget Rahul is a class player across the three formats. But you have not understood the clear DNA of their captaincy," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra emphasized on Pant’s aggressive style of captaincy and pointed out how he used his spinners during the Indian Premier League while leading Delhi Capitals.

“Rishabh Pant, for example, seems to be an aggressive captain in terms of the way he uses the bowlers. But at times an over is left in the end, like Kuldeep picked up four wickets but didn’t bowl his four overs. I mean that also has happened very often, or a spinner is bowling the 20th over. So it is a developing story," he added.

However, the former opener feels that all the young captains including Pant are at the learning stage.

“He (Pant) is learning of course, getting better, there is no doubt about that, but that DNA hasn’t developed thus far. You can say the same thing about Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson as well," Chopra said.

He hailed Rajasthan Royals skipper Samson for managing his bowling resource better than others in the last season where they finished as runners-up.

“They are captaining their franchises but they are all work in progress. I think Sanju Samson is managing the bowling resources a little better. He had a very good bowling attack as well," he added.

