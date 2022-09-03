Dubai: Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels T20 is “anybody’s" game and Pakistan can beat India on Sunday when the two sides meet for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan registered a 155-run win against Hong Kong on Friday. The Green Army had posted 193/2 in 20 overs and folded Hong Kong for just 38 runs.

As a result, Pakistan will now meet India on Sunday for the Super Four round match.

Also Read: ‘Might See Radical Changes Being Made in Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence’ - Former India Opener

Advertisement

“The win against Hong Kong was an important one for Pakistan for the Sunday match. The Sunday match is 50-50, it’s anybody’s game, Pakistan can beat India on that day," said Danish Kaneria on live streaming organised by the Koo app.

The former Pakistan spinner also highlighted how there are too many players in the Indian team who can make it into the playing XI and this adds a good headache for the side.

“Team India is confused at the moment, they are with two wicketkeepers and are in a dilemma of playing either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik. Deepak Hooda who had performed well is out of the team and there is a bowling concern for India too, especially Avesh Khan who leaks too many runs," said Kaneria.

“T20 is anybody’s game, and on the given day if you have a good playing XI you can win," he added.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

However, Kaneria was wary of the fact that India has good finishers which Pakistan is right now craving for. The former cricketer feels to compensate for the lower order, Pakistan openers need to score big.

“Babar Azam has been performing well but in a major tournament he is not been able to live up to the mark and that is a worrying sign. We cannot rely on Pakistan’s middle order, Babar and Rizwan have to score. Pakistan need big runs from Babar Azam," said Kaneria.

“India has finisher like Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik but Pakistan doesn’t have anyone with a capability of scoring big in the lower order," he added.

Advertisement

The Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2022 will begin on Saturday with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan facing off each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here