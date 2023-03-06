Rishabh Pant Posts Photo of Him Playing Chess, Asks Fans to Guess with Who

Rishabh Pant on Monday shared a photo that sent fans guessing about the Indian wicketkeeper-batter and what he has been up to.

Pant, taking to Instagram, posted a story with him sitting across a chess board and playing with a mystery partner.

In the photo, he also asked fans to guess with whom he was playing chess.

Pant also posted a video of windy conditions from the terrace he was spending time on.

Pant had suffered a horrific car crash back in December of last year and miraculously survived the fire as well. He was travelling to his house in Roorkee from Delhi early morning when his car collided with a divider between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman had recently shared pictures of himself walking on crutches, which was a sight for the sore eyes of Pant’s fans.

Pant in an interview later revealed that he has found a new perspective on life after he got time to think about things due to the accident.

“It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I’ve gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now," he said.

“Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we’ve forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day," Pant added.

As per reports, Pant is set to be sidelined for a long time and is likely to miss the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign, along with the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at home in India.

The BCCI are reportedly monitoring Pant’s recovery and it remains to be seen when he recovers fully to return back to the cricket field.

“This is Rishabh Pant’s family, he knows it, we are providing all support to him, if he wants to watch a few IPL & WPL games, we are happy to welcome him," Parth Jindal had said.

