Rishabh Pant Posts Picture of Spider Man In Insta Story, Caption Read: 'Thankful, Grateful, Blessed'

India cricketer Rishabh Pant thanked two people in his first public reaction since his accident which left him with multiple injuries. In his first Insta post, the 25-year-old Pant said that he will be ‘forever indebted and grateful’ for the help that he received from one Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar who made sure that he reached the hospital in time.

Pant, who is undergoing treatment in Mumbai, underwent his third surgery successfully, he told his fans in the social media post. In a series of tweets, Pant said that his road to recovery has begun after he underwent three surgeries in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital where he was flown in from a private hospital in Dehradun on Jan 4.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes," Pant wrote. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead," he said on Twitter.

Moreover, he also put out an image of Spiderman on his Instagram story. Pant is associated with this Marvel superhero after he was caught on stump mic singing: “Spiderman, Spiderman."

The image shows the small action figure of the Marvel superhero and the caption read: “thankful, grateful and blessed."

Earlier he said that he will forever be grateful to these two gentlemen who helped him rush to the nearby hospital.

“I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted," he said.

“From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, team-mates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field."

The India cricketer was involved in a serious car crash on Delhi Dehradun highway as he was traveling to Roorkee to meet his mother. Nevertheless, the car crashed onto the divider and overturned, causing the vehicle to catch fire. He had to break out of the car to save himself.

He was kept in Max Dehradun from where he was airlifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital where he was kept under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. He had three torn ligaments on his right knee which meant his recovery would be long. News 18 Cricketnext had earlier reported how it will be hard for him to play the 2023 ODI World Cup.

