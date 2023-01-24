Home » Cricket Home » News » Mercedes Benz's Experts Visit Rishabh Pant's Accident Spot in Roorkee to Inspect Vehicle

Mercedes Benz's Experts Visit Rishabh Pant's Accident Spot in Roorkee to Inspect Vehicle

The accident took place on December 30 morning when Rishabh Pant's car collided with the divider and caught fire.

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 18:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Rishabh Pant met with an accident last month. (AFP Photo)

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrific road accident last month while travelling to his home from Delhi. The accident took place on December 30 morning when his car collided with the divider. The accident took place around the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal as Pant suffered several injuries.

In the latest development on the matter, experts from Mercedes Benz visited the accident spot in Narsan in Roorkee & inspected the vehicle which caught fire after the accident.

Pant was driving a Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe which hit the divider and caught fire. He was pulled out of the destroyed vehicle but suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital.

Recently, the 25-year-old shared a picture of two boys on his official Twitter handle and thanked them for saving his life after the car crash.

Pant tweeted that his surgery was successful and his recovery has been great. The Indian cricketer also shared a photo of two boys, named Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar. Calling them a hero, Pant mentioned that he will forever be grateful to both of them.

“I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted," Pant wrote on Twitter.

He is expected to be ruled out for the most part of 2023 and may not be playing in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Recently, Suryakumar Yadav and other Indian cricketers visited the iconic Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple where a number of them went to pay their obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Suryakumar was asked about the reason for the visit, he said they wanted to pray for fellow teammate Pant who was gravely injured during a road accident.

“We prayed for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple. His comeback is very important to us," SKY was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

