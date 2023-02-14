Rishabh Pant Shares Video of 'Love' Sent by Fans on Valentine's Day, But It's Not What You Think

Rishabh Pant is currently recovering well from the injuries he sustained during the horrible car accident that took place on December 30, as the Indian cricketer was travelling from Delhi to his home town Roorkee to surprise his mom.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman had recently shared pictures of himself walking on crutches, which was a sight for the sore eyes of Pant’s fans.

It was the first time the youngster shared his pictures since undergoing the car crash, and fans across the nation were delighted to see Pant back on his feet.

“One step forward, One step stronger, One step better," wrote Pant in the caption of the post and the comments section was flooded with many fellow cricketers and celebrities wishing the Indian cricketer a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

The southpaw took to his Instagram on Valentine’s Day to share the ‘love’ that he received from his fans.

ALSO READ| Cricket news Live updates: Prithvi Shaw Clarifies Deleted Pics of Rumored GF, Rishabh Pant Shares ‘Love’ From Fans on Valentine’s Day

However, it’s not what you might think. Pant shared a video of posters made by some kids, which featured the drawing of his Delhi Capitals jersey, a water bottle featuring his initials, RP 17, and a spiderman along with a cute message.

The note read, “Dear Rishabh, hope you are feeling better. Sharing my favourite things, love."

As per reports, Rishabh Pant is set to be sidelined for a long time and is likely to miss the upcoming IPL 2023 campaign, along with the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at home in India.

Advertisement

The BCCI are reportedly monitoring Pant’s recovery and it remains to be seen when he recovers fully to return back to the cricket field.

ALSO READ| On Valentine’s Day, Steve Smith Tags Wrong User on Twitter While Wishing His Wife Dani Willis

Meanwhile, in an interview with Sportstar Delhi Capitals Chairman & Co-owner Parth Jindal said that he would be happy to welcome Pant if he wanted to watch IPL and WPL games.

Advertisement

“This is Rishabh Pant’s family, he knows it, we are providing all support to him, if he wants to watch a few IPL & WPL games, we are happy to welcome him," said Jindal.

Get the latest Cricket News here