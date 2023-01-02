Rishabh Pant has been shifted out of the ICU to a private suite, news agency ANI reported on Monday. It’s been more than 72 hours since Pant was admitted to Max Dehradun after a serious car crash that left him with multiple injuries. However, the doctors have confirmed that there is no fracture, high chance is that he will not feature in any live match for at least six months from now.

Earlier he was taken to Saksham super specialty hospital in Roorkee from where he was shifted to Max where he was kept in ICU. Now he has been shifted out as there was some risk. “Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," DDCA chief Shyam Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that the state government will provide all help for the 25-year-old’s treatment upon visiting the cricketer. Earlier his family members have complained that a beeline of visitors meant that Pant wasn’t getting adequate rest.

Sharma also on Saturday flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment.

“Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," Sharma told ANI over the phone.

Shyam Sharma on Saturday arrived at Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Pant. Sharma said: “He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he’ll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)."

Pant escaped the near-fatal accident on Friday with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required.

He met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also issued a statement on Friday saying, “Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media."

