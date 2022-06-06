'Just Stared at Him Once and Walked Back'-Riyan Parag Opens Up On Ravichandran Ashwin Run Out

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag never fails to entertain fans and followers of the game. From his unique style of celebration to showing his terrific prowess in golf – Parag has done well in getting the central point of attention on multiple occasions. But he does not always get the limelight for a right cause. In the recently concluded IPL season, the all-rounder found his name in the headlines because of some wrong reasons as well.

IPL 2022 Final: Riyan Parag Once Again Targetted for ‘Attitude’ On Social Media

Advertisement

During the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens, Rajasthan saw a strange run out in the final over of the innings. Gujarat pacer Yash Dayal bowled a full length slower delivery as Ravichandran Ashwin was on strike. Ashwin did not play a shot as it was a wide ball. But Parag wanted a run and he hurriedly came to the other end. But due to a miscommunication, the youngster was eventually run out by Dayal.

After the dismissal, Parag was seen as disappointed as he walked off frustrated. The footage of the incident did not take too much time in getting viral on social media and Parag’s reactions created a huge furore. The 20-year-old all-rounder recently opened up on the infamous dismissal and he feels Ashwin “should run" when he is batting.

‘Harshal Didn’t Shake my Hand, Which I Thought was a Little immature’

‘It would’ve been fine if Ashwin was batting with tailender. He should run when I’m batting. I was shocked. I just stared at him once and walked back. Later, Ashwin came to me and said sorry because he was thinking something at that time and didn’t run. But you all will just create anything like Riyan Parag gives ‘death stare’ to Ravichandran Ashwin," Parag was quoted during a gaming stream on Rooter.

The Assam-born all-rounder was also seen getting involved in a controversial spat with Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel in the return leg fixture of IPL 2022. In the final over Parag had hit Patel for 18 runs and eventually it resulted in a verbal confrontation at the end of the innings. Parag disclosed that he was asked by Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj to behave like a kid.

Advertisement

“Last year, Harshal Patel had dismissed me when we were playing against RCB. I was walking back. Then, he made a hand gesture telling me to go away. I didn’t see that on the spot. I saw that when I went back to the hotel and saw the replay. It stuck in my mind since.

“When the innings ended, Siraj called and said, ‘Hey, come here, come here’. He said, ‘you’re a kid, behave like a kid’. I told him, ‘bhaiya, I’m not saying anything to you’. By then, players from both the teams came and it ended there. Later, Harshal didn’t shake my hand. which I thought was a little immature," Parag recalled.

Advertisement

In the IPL 2022 season, Rajasthan reached the final but eventually they had to concede a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here