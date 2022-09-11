Road Safety World Series 2022: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Match 2 When and Where to Watch BD-L vs WI-L Live Streaming Online, Schedule and Match Timings in India: The second day of the Road Safety World Series 2022 will witness the first doubleheader of the season on Sunday (September 11) as Bangladesh Legends take on West Indies in the first game, followed by another mouthwatering contest between Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends at the iconic Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

To ensure the message of road safety reached every section the organisers have decided to offer complimentary tickets to the student community for all Kanpur games to create awareness of the rising number of deaths due to road accidents in the city. Every student can collect match tickets from the media centre at Green Park Stadium by showing their school and college identity cards.

Advertisement

The first match of the doubleheader will see batting great West Indies Legends lock horns with Shahadat Hossain-led Bangladesh in the afternoon game which will commence at 3:30 pm.

Due to personal reasons, Brian Lara will not be available for the first match of the series and the legendary batter will be available from the second match onwards. In his absence, Kirk Edwards will captain the side.

The team from the Caribbean possesses some of the T20 specialists in its ranks and they would be looking to set the ball rolling from game one. Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Devendra Bishoo, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell are some of the proven match-winners in the strong West Indian side. Like every West Indies side, this WI Legends team also comprises a lot of all-rounders.

Advertisement

Bangladesh Legends team has some of the best white-ball players of the yesteryears and they would be looking to start the season on a confident note with a win over West Indies Legends. The team has big names like Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Alok Kapali, and Khaled Mashud among others. In the first edition, Bangladesh Legends managed to win just one game and would be eager to make a winning start early in this season.

Advertisement

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

In T20Is, the two teams have faced each other 16 times and of these 16 games, West Indies have won 9 whereas Bangladesh have come out victorious on 5 occasions. In the only game played between these two teams in the first edition, West Indies Legends registered a comfortable 5-wicket win in a big run chase.

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) start?

Advertisement

The second day of the Road Safety World Series 2022 will witness the first doubleheader of the season on Sunday (September 11) as Bangladesh Legends take on West Indies on 11st September, 2022

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) be played?

Bangladesh Legends will take on West Indies in the first game at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) begin?

Advertisement

Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) begin at 3:30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L)?

Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channels in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the Road Safety World Series 2022 season opener between Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L)?

Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) vs West Indies Legends (WI-L) will be available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV.

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends Squads

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (C), Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, and Tushar Imran Alok Kapali, Mamun ur Rasheed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Narsingh Deonarine, Dave Mohammed, Krishmar Santokie, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Bartley, Marlon Ian Black

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here