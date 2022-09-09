Road Safety World Series 2022: Complete Schedule, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming Details, Full Squad: The Road Safety World Series is back with its second edition and will kick-start on September 10. Fans across the world will be eager to watch their nation’s former cricketers take the field and will hope that the legends give them a blast from the past. The showpiece event will include eight teams and a total of 23 matches will be contested in four different locations – Dehradun, Kanpur, Indore, and Raipur.

The tournament opener will be played between the defending champions Indian Legends against the South African Legends. Stalwart Sachin Tendulkar will lead a star-studded India legends side that includes the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and many more legends. The New Zealand Legends are the tournament’s new entrants and will join the legends of Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, and England. The event’s primary goal is to raise awareness of road safety throughout the world.

Here is a complete look at the itinerary for the Road Safety World Series 2022:

Schedule of the tournament

September 10: India Legends vs South Africa at 7:30 pm IST- Kanpur

September 11: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies at 3:30 pm IST- Kanpur

September 11: Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Kanpur

September 12: New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Kanpur

September 13: England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Kanpur

September 14: India Legends vs West Indies Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Kanpur

September 15: Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Kanpur

September 17: England Legends vs West Indies Legends at 3:30 pm IST- Indore

September 17: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Indore

September 18: Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends at 3:30 pm IST- Indore

September 18: India Legends vs New Zealand Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Indore

September 19: England Legends vs South Africa Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Indore

September 21: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Dehradun

September 22: West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Dehradun

September 23: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Dehradun

September 24: India Legends vs England Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Dehradun

September 25: Sri Lanka Legends vs New Zealand Legends at 3:30 pm IST- Dehradun

September 25: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Dehradun

September 27: Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends at 3:30 pm IST- Raipur

September 27: England Legends vs Australia Legends at 7:30 pm IST- Raipur

September 28: Semi-final at 7:30 pm IST- Raipur

September 29: Semi-final at 7:30 pm IST- Raipur

October 1: Final at 7:30 pm IST- Raipur

Squads for the tournament

India Legends - Sachin Tendulkar (C), Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha

New Zealand Legends - Ross Taylor (C), Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett

Australia Legends - Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, Chadd Sayers Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee

West Indies Legends - Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Narsingh Deonarine, Dave Mohammed, Krishmar Santokie, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Bartley, Marlon Ian Black

England Legends - Ian Bell (C), Daren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Nick Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernbach, and Mal Loye

Bangladesh Legends - Shahadat Hossain (C), Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, and Tushar Imran Alok Kapali, Mamun ur Rasheed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud

Sri Lanka Legends - Tilakaratne Dilshan (C), Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, C Jayasinghe, Dhamikka Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis

South Africa Legends - Jonty Rhodes (C), Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Vyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie

Telecast

The Road Safety World Series will be televised live on the Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channels.

Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series will be streamed live on the JioTV and Voot app and website.

