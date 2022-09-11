Road Safety World Series 2022: Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends, Match 3 When and Where to Watch SL-L vs AU-L Live Streaming Online, Schedule and Match Timings in India: The second game of the day will be between Shane Watson-led Australia and legendary all-rounder Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka. While the resilient Sri Lankan national side will be aiming to win its sixth Asia Cup title in the Gulf against a strong Pakistan side, the former Lankan Lions will be aiming to make a winning start on Indian soil. Both the teams look pretty balanced and are studded with big match winners. Apart from their skipper Watson, the Aussies have some of the big crowd pullers in their squad such as Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, and Brett Lee among others.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

The Sri Lankan side – who were the runners-up in the previous season - also has big names living legends in Sanath Jayasuriya and Chaminda Vaas. They have other white-ball specialists such as Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera , Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, and Nuwan Kulsekara among others.

The Aussies have had an upper hand over Sri Lankans in the T20Is as out of 25 games they have locked horns with each other, the Men in Yellow have won 15 whereas the Men In Blue and Yellow have come out victorious on 10 occasions. When the two teams clashed in season one, captain Dilshan helped his team secure a narrow 7-run win over Aussies with his bowling. So, expect another nail-biting contest between these two sides in their season opener which starts at 7:30 PM.

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) start?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) will be on Sunday (September 11)

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) will be played at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

Advertisement

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) begin?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) will begin at 7:30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L)?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channels in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch live streaming of the Road Safety World Series 2022 season opener between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L)?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) will be available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV.

Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends Squads

Sri Lanka Legends: Tilakaratne Dilshan (C), Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, C Jayasinghe, Dhamikka Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis

Advertisement

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, Chadd Sayers Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here