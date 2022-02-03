Road to Finale: India's Journey to 2022 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Summit Clash

India continued their dominating run in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 to seal the place in the final for the fourth straight time. Yash Dhull and Co. outclassed favourites Australia in the semifinal on Wednesday to set up the summit clash against England. Australia failed to give up a fight to India in the mega clash as skipper Dhull (110) and his deputy Shaikh Rasheed were too good for the opposition.

It’s not been a smooth ride for the former champions though as there was a time during the tournament when they struggled to put together a fit eleven when several members of their squad got infected with covid including both captain Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed.

Advertisement

>Here’s a brief look at their journey so far:-

India were pooled in Group B alongside South Africa, Ireland and Uganda.

>Match 1: Defeated South Africa by 45 Runs

In their tournament opener, India faced a tough challenge from South Africa at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on January 15. They were put in to bat first and Aphiwe Mnyanda landed early blows when he got rid of both their openers inside the first six overs. Dhull and Rasheed combined to put their innings on track with a 71-run partnership for the third wicket. Dhull was the top-scorer of the innings, hitting 82 off 100 while Kaushal Tambe made 35 and Rasheed struck 31 in a total of 232-all out.

Right-arm pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar struck with the fourth delivery of the South Africa innings before Dewald Brevis led the recovery, hitting a half-century. Then Vicky Ostwal (5/28) and Raj Bawa (4/47) combined to trigger a collapse as South Africa were bowled out for 187 in 45.4 overs.

Advertisement

>Covid Strikes Indian Camp

Five members of the India U-19 squad were unavailable for their second group clash, against Ireland on January 19 after a covid outbreak. Captain Dhull, vice-captain Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Manav Parakh and Siddarth Yadav were part of that group and missed both the Ireland and Uganda fixtures. BCCI had to fly in reinforcements.

>Match 2: Thrash Ireland by 174 Runs

Advertisement

A depleted India, led by stand-in captain Nishant Sindhu, took on Ireland at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. They put on a batting clinic with openers Harnoor Singh (88) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (79) hitting half-centuries before useful contributions from the middle-order fired them to huge 307/5. In reply, Ireland crumbled against Indian bowlers as they were bowled out for a paltry 133 in 39 overs.

>Match 3: Beat Uganda by a Record Margin of 326 Runs

Advertisement

Raj Bawa broke Shikhar Dhawan’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter at the U19 World Cup. He made 162 not out off 108 with 14 fours and eight sixes. Opener Raghuvanshi also recorded a big score, hitting 144 off 120 with 22 fours and four sixes as India racked up a mammoth 405/5 after being put in to bat first by Uganda.

In their chase, only captain Pascal Murungi (34) could manage a score of any significance as Uganda were skittled for 79 in 19.4 overs. Sindhu starred with the ball, taking 4/19 helping India to their biggest ever U19 WC win (in terms of run-margin). They topped the group, entering quarter-finals unbeaten.

Advertisement

>Dhull & Co Recover and Available For Knockouts

While Dhull and four other India cricketers recovered from covid-19, Sindhu became the latest to test positive and thus was ruled out. Vasu Vats was also ruled out from the remainder of the tournament after a hamstring injury with Aaradhya replacing him in the squad.

>Quarter-final: Beat Bangladesh by Five Wickets

India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ravi Kumar wreaked havoc as he took three wickets in a five-over spell to leave Bangladesh struggling at 14/3. Tambe then took two wickets in an over to leave them at sea before useful contributions from SM Meherob (30) and Ashiqur Zaman (16) helped them cross 100-run mark. They were bowled out for 111 in 37.1 overs though.

India did lose opener Harnoor for a three-ball duck but Raghuvanshi and Rasheed combined to add 70 runs for the second wicket to put their side on course. A four-wicket burst from Ripon Mondol did raise Bangladesh’s flickering hopes but Dhull (20*) and Tambe (11*) helped their team overhaul the small target in 30.5 overs.

>Semifinal: Beat Australia by 96 runs

And it was another day and another dominating show from the Indian youngsters in the marquee ICC tournament. Dhull won the toss and elected to bat on a tricky batting surface. India lost openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (6 off 30) and Harnoor Singh (16 off 30) early. The duo was overtly cautious which put them under the pressure of playing so many dot balls in the initial stage.

Playing only their third game of the tournament after missing two due to COVID-19, Rasheed and Dhull showed maturity beyond their age to build the innings. The skipper displayed his batting prowess with solid technique as he scored a lot of runs at the square and behind the square with some deft late-cuts off spinners. The duo shared a 204-run stand to fire India to a formidable 290 for five after opting to bat.

While a collective bowling performance from India didn’t give any chance to Australia to bounce back in the game. Pacers Rajvardhan Hangargekar (0/26) and Ravi Kumar (2/37) were impressive in the first powerplay before spinners Nishant Sindhu (2/25), Vicky Ostwal (3/42) and Kaushal Tambe (1/32) dominated the opposition in the middle overs and restricted them for 194 in 41.5 overs.

India will now face England in the summit clash on Saturday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. England have reached the tournament’s final for the first time in the last 24 years, while India have a rich history of domination in the U-19 WC.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here