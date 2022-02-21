Robin Uthappa Suggests Draft System for IPL, Auctions Harsh On Mental Health

IPL Auctions have two contrasting aspects. Well, if you are young and successful, it can take you to heights you haven’t imagined before. Imagine players like Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tripathi fetching amounts as high as INR 8.4 Crores. But then there are some who didn’t get an offer at all. Some of them wait all day, only to see an ‘unsold’ tag in front of them. This can be ‘defeating’ to players, felt former India cricketer Robin Uthappa.

Speaking to ‘News 9’, Uthappa said his heart goes out to the IPL discards as it can get really dark if they aren’t sold at all. “Playing for a team like CSK was something I desired, it was one of my only prayers: let’s get back to CSK. My family, even my son, prayed for that, which is special for me. I’m happy to be back in a place where there’s a sense of security and a sense of respect. There’s a backing that’s given which makes me feel like I can do anything."

“You can’t imagine what the guys who don’t get sold go through. It cannot be pleasant. My heart goes out to guys who have been there for a long time and then miss out and don’t get picked. It can be defeating sometimes. Suddenly your value as a cricketer becomes about how much somebody is willing to spend on you, and it’s so haphazard… there is no method to the madness," pointed out Uthappa.

He suggested that BCCI can consider a draft system that can not only be efficient but can also be good for their mental health. “People have tried their best to kind of grapple around it for the last 15 years, and I don’t know if they have a clue because if you speak to a lot of the people who have been there at the auction, they’ll say ‘you know it’s so random… if you’d come later you’d probably have made more money… if you’d come earlier there’d have been enough money so you’d have made more’. I really hope for the sake of the sanity of everybody that this goes into a draft system where it is more respectful."

