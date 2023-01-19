Robin Uthappa’s WWE Style Green Belt in ILT20 Sparks Meme Fest

Former India cricketer, Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket last year. Uthappa was part of the Indian team that lifted the illustrious ICC T20 World Cup trophy in 2007.

The 37-year-old is currently playing his trade with the Dubai Capitals in the International League T20 tournament. His stellar knock of 79 runs in 46 balls against Gulf Giants on Monday, January 16, made him the first player to receive the Green belt, awarded to the highest run-scorer in the tournament. He is currently the highest scorer in the league with 122 runs.

Social media users saw the funny side and flooded posts highlighting the green belt’s uncanny resemblance with the WWE belt.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Cricket News Live Updates: Gavaskar Lashes Out at Kishan; Rohit Sharma’s Banter With Ishan and Shubman Gill

Posting a snap of the cricketer with the belt, a user wrote, “WWE World Champion Robin Uthappa."

“So Robin Uthappa is Greatest Royal Rumble winner. And Imran Tahir won Intercontinental champ from Gunther," read another reply.

Some others shared funny memes using the photo.

Advertisement

Uthappa decided to call it quits on his Indian Premier League career after the 2022 season. He represented Chennai Super Kings in his last two IPL terms. Making his debut back in 2008, Uthappa was a constant presence in the glamorous tournament.

Advertisement

He played 205 IPL matches across all seasons, scoring a total of 4952 runs with a strike rate of 130.35. The former Karnataka batter was an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team that won the Indian Premier League in 2012 and 2014, scoring a cumulative total of 405 and 660 in those seasons respectively. Incidentally, IPL 2014 was his personal best in terms of run-scoring, averaging 44.

ALSO READ| ‘Ishan, You Scored 200 and Didn’t Play 3 Matches’: Rohit Sharma’s Cheeky Remark, Kishan’s Epic Reply | WATCH

Advertisement

Meanwhile, with Robin Uthappa’s power-packed innings of 79, Dubai Capitals succumbed to the spells of the Gulf Giants on Monday. The batting order of the Capitals crumbled under pressure even though the 37-year-old gave them a superb start. Sikandar Raza and Rovam Powell helped steer the ship with great cameos, helping the Dubai-based side to a competitive total of 182.

The Giants came out blazing as their opener and captain James Vince managed to score 83 runs from 56 balls. He was assisted superbly by Gerhard Erasmus who scored a beautiful half-century. This was enough to power his team to a six-wicket win with six balls to spare, preserving their perfect record this season.

The Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants will once again battle it out against each other today, January 19, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here