ROC vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Rocks and Knights:

Rocks will fight a battle with Knights in the fourth match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. The encounter will be hosted at Boland Park in Paarl at 01:30 PM IST on March 13, Sunday.

Rocks have failed to make a good start in the tournament. They faced a big defeat at the hands of Titans by a massive 177 runs in their opening game. It was a poor performance by the batters as they could score only 171 runs while chasing a big total of 349 runs. The responsibility now falls on Pieter Malan and Janneman Malan to step up and score runs for the team.

On the other hand, Knights will be playing their first game on Sunday. The players can take some time to adapt to the 50-over format as they have been participating in the other two formats over the past few months. Their last competition saw 4-day Franchise series where won just one from seven league games.

Ahead of the match between Rocks and Knights; here is everything you need to know:

ROC vs KTS Telecast

Rocks vs Knights game will not telecast in India

ROC vs KTS Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ROC vs KTS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Boland Park in Paarl at 01:30 PM IST on March 13, Sunday.

ROC vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Janneman Malan

Vice-Captain - Clyde Fortuin

Suggested Playing XI for ROC vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Clyde Fortuin

Batters: Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Farhaan Behardien, Raynard van Tonder

All-rounders: Ferisco Adams, Migael Pretorius, Shaun von Berg

Bowlers: Hardus Viljoen, Ziyaad Abrahams, Imran Manack

ROC vs KTS Probable XIs:

Rocks: Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Cebo Tshiki, Christiaan Jonker, Valentine Kitime, Hardus Viljoen, Ziyaad Abrahams, Imran Manack

Knights: Gerald Coetzee, Mangaliso Mosehle, Petrus van Biljon, Farhaan Behardien, Raynard van Tonder, CP Klijnhans, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius

