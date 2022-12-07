It was no less than a movie seen when an injured Rohit Sharma walked out to rescue India in the stiff chase of 272 against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Shardul Thakur’s dismissal reduced India to 207 for 7, ensuring a second consecutive ODI series defeat on foreign. But then walked out the leader of the Men in Blue, forcing the Indian supporters present at the stadium to jump off their seats.

Rohit looked in utter discomfort as he suffered a major finger injury minutes after the start of the play and had to be taken to the hospital for scans. He didn’t take the field anymore and nobody expected his return during the chase. But he came back wounded, and scored a quickfire 51 off 28 balls but alas, he couldn’t take India beyond the finish line. With 12 needed off the last two deliveries, he smashed a six off the penultimate ball but couldn’t connect the final one. India lost the game by 5 runs and also the series.

Rohit smashed 5 sixes and 3 boundaries amid injury. His entry at the last moment may not have helped India to win the game but the fans are in awe of his leadership. Social media was flooded with appreciation posts for Rohit who battled for his team despite being injured.

Earlier, India had Bangladesh on the mat at 69 for six before last match’s hero Miraz (100 off 83 balls) stitched an epic 148-run partnership off 165 balls with Mahmudullah (77 off 96) to help the home team put up a fighting total.

The series loss also forces India to go back to the drawing board with the World Cup less than 12 months away.

