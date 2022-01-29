Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid Will Need to Explain to Virat Kohli The Thought Process: Saba Karim

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim gave his take on the rumoured rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The two India stalwarts have won several matches for India in the past decade but the reports of their rifts have put the Indian team under the scanner. With Kohli stepping down as Test captain, the new white-ball skipper Rohit is in the pole position to take over the charge in the red-ball team too.

The former BCCI selector feels that former skipper Kohli will have to make some extra efforts to mend relations with Rohit.

“Virat Kohli will need to make extra efforts. He must be having some regrets, I am sure, but time heals wounds. I think Virat is experienced enough and mature to deal with it. We should see it on the ground soon," said Karim on the Khelneeti podcast.

Both Kohli and Rohit have always refuted the rumours of their rift in the media and have always seen praising each other.

Karim feels that Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid also have to take the extra step and explain the thought process to Kohli as they need his input.

“Being captain, Rohit Sharma will need to take that extra step. He and Rahul Dravid will need to explain to Kohli the thought process and culture they want to bring in. They can seek inputs from Kohli over the same. At the end of the day, both Kohli and Rohit need to look at the big picture and think about the ultimate team goals," he added.

The 54-year-old further said that the two big guns of India have to be on the same page as the dressing room might fall apart if the issues crop up between them.

“If both players are on the same page, things will become very easy. If issues crop up between them, the dressing room environment will go down quickly. So it is very important for both of them to work together," Karim further said.

