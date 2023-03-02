Rohit Sharma Appears Unhappy With Indian Batters' Approach, Watch His Reaction After Pujara Smashes Six

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is an animated character both on and off the pitch. During Day 2 of the third Test against Australia, in Indore, Rohit appeared unhappy with Cheteshwar Pujara and Axar Patel’s approach.

The hosts struggled on Thursday, they restrict Australia to a total of 197 runs in their first innings, however, the Indian batters couldn’t mount a big target to chase for the visitors in their second innings.

Rohit Sharma’s men dominated the first session as Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav combined to lethal effect getting Australia’s batsmen early and stopping them from getting to a big total.

Advertisement

Follow live| India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Nathan Lyon Takes His Seventh Wicket as IND Lose 9

India thus trailed by 88 runs and while they were able to wipe out the lead taken by Steve Smith’s side, plenty of wickets fell en route the chase as Cheteshwar Pujara and Patel tried to add as many runs as possible to India’s total.

There was a brief period in play where the Indian batters were looking to block, rather than scoring runs, something which irked Rohit who was sitting in the dugout.

The cameras caught an animated Rohit having a discussion with Ishan Kishan, who in the subsequent break came to deliver the message from the skipper to Pujara and Axar.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Opts Against Taking DRS, Walks Back in ‘Disgust’ After Getting Out - Watch

Advertisement

Shortly afterwards, Pujara started to open up his arms and hit a boundary and a massive six down the ground, after which Rohit appeared a happy man.

However, the happiness was short-lived as Pujara was dismissed not long after, and the veteran Indian batsman’s counter-attacking inning came to a halt at 59 runs with Smith taking a one-handed stunner.

Advertisement

After Pujara’s dismissal, Axar Patel took it upon himself to see India out to stumps however his partner Mohammed Siraj was dismissed by Nathan Lyon who got his eighth wicket, thus the Indian side folded for 163, as Australia needed just 76 runs to win the second Test.

Get the latest Cricket News here