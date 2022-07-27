Rohit Sharma Asks Indore Fan Not to Buy Tickets in Black After Rapping Rishabh Pant for Adding Random Followers In Insta Live | WATCH

Team India stars Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma engaged in a fun Instagram live where the India wicket-keeper batter did something interesting. The 24-year-old started the session with Yuzvendra Chahal, but after he left on the pretext of lunch date with Kuldeep Yadav, he kept on adding random Instagram followers which left his captain shell-shocked.

One of the fans who was added to the live session was so excited that he kept on saying “Love you brothers." He then saw Rohit being added to the live which made him even more excited and he started screaming, “Love you Rohit bhai.".

Meanwhile the India skipper was left baffled and he quickly left the scene.

Furthermore, when he joined back, he rapped Pant, saying: “Ae Rishabh, kya kar raha hai tu? (Rishabh, what are you doing?)"

Rishabh, then said, “Aise hi bhaiya, fans se hi, hello. Khush ho gaya vo (Nothing, just saying hi to fans. He became so happy).

Pant then went onto add a man from Indore who then introduced the trio to his wife. When he was about to leave the session, Rohit asked him from which place in India he was.

The fan told the cricketers that they have an upcoming match in Indore, to which Rohit quipped, “Aana Zaroor (Do come and cheer for India)."

“I will buy ticket in black if it comes to this," the fan had retorted.

“Don’t buy ticket in black, stand in queue and get your tickets," Rohit told the fan amidst huge laughter.

The session also saw MS Dhoni, who was enjoying his time with his wife and close friends. Initially, his wife Sakshi picked the phone, and turned the camera towards the former India captain who passed a smile and quickly turned it off.

Meanwhile India will take on West Indies in the 3rd ODI match if only the weather permits in Trinidad which was lashed with rains even as the cricketers spoke to each other.

