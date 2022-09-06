Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian to Breach 1000-run mark in Asia Cup History, Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar's Tally

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma played a scintillating knock of 72 runs against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the Super 4 clash. Rohit absorbed the pressure when India lost KL Rahul (6) and Virat Kohli (0) early in the powerplay. The skipper took the responsibility on his own shoulders and took the charge of the bowlers with a fearless approach. Rohit was in total control during his knock and struck five fours and four sixes to pull India back into the game.

With the sensational knock, Rohit became the first Indian batter to hit 1000 runs in Asia Cup history. He has now scored 1016 runs in 30 innings to become part of an elite club. Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya (1220 runs) and Kumar Sangakkara (1075) are the leading run-getter in Asia Cup history.

Most runs in Asia Cup (ODI & T20)

1220 runs - Sanath Jayasuriya in 24 innings

1075 runs - Kumar Sangakkara in 23 innings

1016 runs - Rohit Sharma in 30 innings

971 runs - Sachin Tendulkar in 21 innings

920 runs - Virat Kohli in 18 innings

The swashbuckling surpassed Shahid Afridi’s tally of most sixes in Asia Cup history. Rohit, who hit 4 sixes on Tuesday, now sits at the top of the table with 29 sixes while Afridi has struck 26 in Asia Cup during his illustrious career.

The Indian skipper also matched the tally of Sachin Tendulkar in most fifty-plus scores in the tournament. Tendulkar breached the mark 9 times and Rohit did the same on Tuesday. While Sangakkara is leading the tally with 12 fifty-plus scores.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were off to a dream start as they removed opener KL Rahul (6) and one-down Virat Kohli (0) in quick succession, leaving defending champions India in early trouble at 13 for two in the third over.

Rohit was well supported by Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 29 balls) during a stand of 97 runs for the third wicket against Sri Lanka.

However, Rohit’s dismissal triggered a slide as India added 63 runs after being 110 for three in the 13th over, when the skipper got out.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka soon cut short Suryakumar’s stay with a slower ball that had the batsman caught at short third man and then got the dangerous Hardik Pandya for 17.

Madushanka struck twice in his final over as India lost four wickets in the final five overs.

