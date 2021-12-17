Rohit Sharma Buys Land in Alibaug: Report

India’s newly-appointed limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly bought a piece of land in Alibaug on Tuesday. It has been learned that the land is about four acres and has been registered in the name of his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

According to The Indian Express, Sharma travelled to a village called Saral Mhatroli, which is about 20 km from Alibaug city. The estimated market value of the land is around Rs 9 Crore.

“It is true that Rohit Sharma had come on Tuesday to our office in connection with a land deal. We can’t confirm whether he bought the land or the person accompanying him did," Alibaug sub-registrar Sanjana Jadhav was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

The reports further quoted the village sarpanch Amit Naik stating it was the first time Rohit Sharma had come to the village.

“The land was bought in the name of his wife. They completed the registration formalities at the sub-registrar’s office and then reached the village to perform a small puja," the sarpanch was quoted as saying.

Another resident of Alibuag, Vikram Seth, have also confirmed the deal finalised by the Indian captain.

“The person who sold the land is my acquaintance. I signed as a witness on the property deal. I have also known Rohit for the last 10 years. He has bought the land in the name of his wife. Two lawyers were also present on the occasion," said Seth.

