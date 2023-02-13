Rohit Sharma Fans Celebrate His Century Against Australia By Distributing Food Packets

Fans of Rohit Sharma celebrated the century by the India captain in the first Test against Australia by distributing food packets to needy children. Rohit scored 120 off 212 deliveries in the first innings of the Nagpur Test, emerging as the highest scorer of the game. The impressive hundred put India on the right track while replying to Australia’s total of 177. Photos now making rounds on social media show Rohit’s fans collaborating with Chennai-based NGO Thaagam Foundation to distribute food packets. The packets have a photo of the Indian captain raising his bat in celebration. The photo also featured a line that read, ‘Nothing too Long. Hard work pays off,’ along with ‘Rohit – 120(212)’.

This isn’t the first time that Sharma’s fans have undertaken such a generous gesture. His fans had delivered food packets to needy people previously, when Rohit Sharma had scored a century against New Zealand on January 24. This knock helped the 35-year-old batter, end his century drought in the 50-over format. This was Rohit’s 30th ODI century, equalling the tally of Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Coming back to the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian side completely dominated the first Test match against the Aussies. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami gave the hosts crucial early breakthroughs, by uprooting the Australian openers. With the spinner coming into play, Ravindra Jadeja stole the limelight with his five-wicket haul in the first innings. Rohit Sharma was India’s highest run-scorer in the match with his sublime knock of 120 runs. Jadeja coupled a superb bowling performance with a 70-run knock when India came out to bat. In a track that hugely assisted the spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin also played an integral part, picking up three and five wickets in the first and second Australian batting innings. In a match that was a disappointing affair for the visitors, the Aussies could take some heart from Todd Murphy’s seven-wicket haul.

The Indians would be jubilant after their convincing victory in Nagpur. The second Test is scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on February 17. While the hosts will look to inch close to a series win with another victory, the visitors will be eyeing a comeback in the contest.

