The cricket fraternity was all praise for Rohit Sharma’s bravery as he walked out to save his team with a dislocated thumb on Wednesday in Dhaka. Chasing a tricky 272-run target, India were reduced to 207 for 7 when Rohit decided to go out and tried to save his team the blushes. The Indian skipper was rushed to a hospital earlier in the day after he suffered the injury while catching a ball at slips. He didn’t come back in the middle and in his absence, vice-captain KL Rahul took charge.

But hours later, when he walked down to bat with his left hand heavily taped, it left fans heavily overwhelmed. Amid pain and discomfort, the captain scored an unbeaten 51 off just 28 balls, including 3 boundaries and 5 sixes but couldn’t finish the game in India’s favour.

Later, Head Coach Rahul Dravid heaped massive praise on Rohit, lauding his courage. While addressing the post-match press conference on Wednesday, Dravid gave a peak into Rohit’s mindset when he decided to walk out to bat at no. 9.

“It was phenomenal for him to show that level of courage. He had a serious dislocation and had to go to the hospital to set that right. Stitches in his hand, and a couple of injections to be able to just go out and bat. But credit to him, he was really determined to go out and have a go and take a chance and it was amazing how close he brought us with that innings," Dravid said at the presser.

“It was an absolutely phenomenal innings by the skipper. Great courage to be able to go out there and take a chance but unfortunately, we couldn’t get over the line," he added.

Unfortunately, India will miss its captain in the third and final ODI in Chattogram on Saturday. Dravid confirmed that Rohit, along with Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen will miss out on the next game due to their respective injuries.

Rohit will consult experts about the extent of his injury after which a call will be taken on his participation in the 2-match Test series, starting next week in Chattogram.

