Rohit Sharma led from the front as he scored his ninth Test century to become the first Indian captain to score hundreds in all formats.

Rohit is the fourth overall to have scored centuries in all three formats as captain after Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

This was Rohit’s first three-digit score in the longest format of the game against Australia in the 1st Test of the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur on Friday.

Rohit had scored his maiden ODI century as Indian captain against Sri Lanka on December 13, 2017, in Mohali, unbeaten on 208. In T20Is, his first and only century as Indian skipper also came against Sri Lanka on December 22, 2017, in Indore, as he smashed 118. Rohit Sharma has scored 30 hundreds overall in one-day internationals.

Rohit started cautiously on his overnight 56 before he smacked fast bowler captain Pat Cummins for six over deep-square leg and hit another over the fence from spinner Nathan Lyon.

He mixed the right dose of caution and aggression and despite losing Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteswar Pujara in the first session and then as Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav after lunch.

The Indian skipper had a huge smile plastered on his face as Ravindra Jadeja hugged him.

Jadeja was the first-day hero with his 5-47 against the tourists, who elected to bat first at the start of the four-match series, but were all out shortly after tea.

Rohit too survived a couple of close calls including a close lbw review by Australia off Murphy but kept his team’s hopes alive in a match in which they need to take a big lead so as to force the Aussies further on the back foot. He dug deep and stayed put at the crease to help India surpass Australia’s first innings total of 177 and will surely look to build a sizable lead.

