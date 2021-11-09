Rohit Sharma is Best Man to Take India to an ICC Trophy: Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has named the ‘obvious choice’ to take over the T20I captaincy responsibilities from Virat Kohli whose tenure as India’s T20I skipper ended with a 9-wicket win over Namibia on Monday. Kohli has relinquished his captaincy in the shortest format in order to manage his workload. The BCCI has not made an announcement on India’s next T20I captain but Kohli and Ravi Shastri have already hinted that Rohit Sharma is in the pole position to take over the charge.

Gavaskar also gave his opinion on the matter and said Rohit is the best man to take India to an ICC trophy as the next T20 World Cup will take place in Australia next year.

“Long term would have been the case if the World Cup was maybe 2-3 years away. But the next World Cup is less than 12 months away so you don’t need to look long-term there. Maybe for long-term you can look at 2023, but right now you have got to look for the best man who can take India to an ICC trophy and that is Rohit Sharma," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

Rohit has been ranked highly by most of the cricket critics for his exemplary captaincy record in IPL. The swashbuckling India opener is the only captain in IPL history to guide his team to five IPL trophies - Mumbai Indians.

Gavaskar said that Rohit is the obvious choice at present to lead India in T20Is but claims India can search for a new captain after the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“With his record for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, he is the obvious choice, so I think he should be given the captaincy and maybe after the next year’s World Cup in Australia is done, maybe have a look at another T20 captain. But right now, it is only Rohit Sharma," the former India batsman added.

Recently, Rohit became the third batter in men’s T20 Internationals to score 3000 runs on Monday in the T20 World Cup clash against Namibia. The Hitman scored 56 runs in the last match of India’s T20 WC campaign to laid the foundation for a massive 9-wicket win. The swashbuckling opener joined Virat Kohli and Martin Guptill in the elusive list.

