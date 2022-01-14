Rohit Sharma is Holding Onto Ritika Sajdeh Forever In This New Pic

India’s limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma is sidelined with a hamstring injury, but he continues to amaze fans with his social media updates. The cricketer recently shared a sweet photo with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, on his Instagram account. The couple seemed to be all smiles in each other’s company. Sharma also included a cute caption for his spouse. The couple’s photo has gotten a lot of attention from their fans, with over 1457000 likes at the time of writing.

In the caption, he penned “Holding onto ya forever girl." Australia’s explosive opener David Warner commented to the photo as well, commenting “Soo cute." Furthermore, the Mumbai Indians social media handle also gave the post some love, as they wrote, “This duo."

Rohit Sharma can be seen flaunting his new clean-shaven style in this photo as well, after posting it in a previous post and earning numerous compliments on it from many fans and a lot of banter from his Team India colleagues. Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed joked, “U-19 wala look hai ye toh," meaning he is resembling his U-19 days without the beard. Suryakumar Yadav who also plays under Mumbai Indians skipper in IPL commented, ‘Chakachak,’ which translates to spick and span, about the 34-year-new old’s appearance.

The opening has been ruled out of the ODI series against the Proteas after missing the three-match Test series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury. He had been recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. He is scheduled to return for the next Sri Lanka series, which begins in February. In Rohit Sharma’s absence, KL Rahul will captain the Men in Blue in South Africa, with bowler Jasprit Bumrah serving as his deputy for the 50-over contests.

