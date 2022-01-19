Rohit Sharma is Mohammed Azharuddin’s pick as the new India’s Test captain

While Team India prepares for the three-match ODI series against South Africa from Wednesday, the Indian national selectors will be pondering over for whom to hand over the Test captaincy baton. The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is in a hurry to name India’s next Test captain, after Virat Kohli shockingly stepped down from the role, following a 1-2 defeat in the Test series against the Proteas away from home.

Kohli was expected to continue as the Test captain despite giving up the T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021. In the meanwhile, he was sacked as the ODI captain as the BCCI were opposed to two captains for the white-ball formats. Rohit Sharma was handed the responsibility of leading both ODI and T20I teams.

The Test captaincy row has created quite a buzz and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin reckoned that Sharma should be made the Test captain as he is the best in all formats.

“If he is your No. 1 player in all formats, then what is the problem? I feel seeing 5-6 years ahead is a long time," the Hyderabad born cricketer was quoted as saying by India News. “You should definitely look forward but need to see immediately as well. You cannot give to an inexperienced player, which might cause a problem," he added.

Acknowledging the Mumbai batter’s fitness issues and constant hamstring injuries, the 58-year-old said that Sharma may play for “another two or three years" or can continue to play more as well if he keeps his fitness up. The former Member of Lok Sabha also reckoned that presence in the Test series could have made a huge difference in South Africa. “His absence in this Test series also became an advantage for South Africa because he is an attacking player, he plays in an attacking fashion as an opener as well," he further added.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will kickstart their ODI leg of the South Africa tour from Wednesday. Interim captain KL Rahul will lead the side in the absence of Sharma, who is sidelined for the three-match ODI series due to a hamstring injury.

