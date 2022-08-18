Rohit Sharma is Not Someone Who's Into Your Face All The Time: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that current India captain Rohit Sharma takes things in a very calm and cautious way while leading the side. Ganguly, who himself is ranked among one of the greatest captains in Indian cricket, said that he doesn’t like comparing the skippers.

Rohit took over the captaincy charge in white-ball formats from Virat Kohli last year after T20 World Cup. While he was also named the Test skipper earlier this year when Kohli decided to relinquish that too.

Amid workload management, COVID, and injury concerns, India has seen as many as seven captains leading the team at various stages since the 35-year-old Rohit took over the charge

Ganguly was impressed by Rohit, who has won a record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles for Mumbai Indians, and said he should be given a longer rope before being compared with the likes of the great MS Dhoni and Kohli.

“Rohit Sharma is obviously a bit laid back who takes things in a very calm and cautious way and not someone who’s into your face all the time," Ganguly said during the Bengal Peerless event on ‘Leadership in Modern India’ here.

Ganguly also talked about the captaincy traits of former India skippers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“India has produced some great captains over the years. MS Dhoni, who handled the transition fantastically, and continues to bring accolades not just for India but his franchise (Chennai Super Kings).

“Then came Virat Kohli who also has a fantastic record. He was a different sort of captain, he did things differently.

“Every individual is different but what matters is the result and how many wins and losses you have. I don’t compare captains, everybody has their way of leadership.

“We give responsibility to someone, then we want him to do the things the way we want it, and I think that’s not correct. When you back someone let him captain, give him a bit of time to give results, and then see what happens."

Under Ganguly’s captaincy, India reached the final of 2003 ODI World Cup where they suffered defeat to Ricky Ponting’s Australia. While Ganguly came under scrutiny for his decision to bowl first after winning the toss and Australia posted a massive 359/2 and won by a massive 125-run en route to their second successive triumph.

No regrets on the decision, Ganguly said.

“I don’t think in retrospect. I was disappointed that I lost the final but I don’t think toss was the reason to lose the final. We did not play well," he said.

Asked to comment on FIFA’s ban on Indian football, he said: “I don’t deal with football so I won’t be able to answer that question. But I think every sports body has a system, every sports body has its rules and regulations. We at BCCI also have rules and protocols."

