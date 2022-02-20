BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma has said there was no other name in the running for India’s next Test captain barring Rohit Sharma who he called as the country’s number one cricketer. Rohit on Saturday was named as the Test captain for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and now leads the team across formats.

“Rohit Sharma is number one cricketer of our country and the most important thing is that he is playing all the three formats," Chetan said on Saturday after announcing the squad for the two-match Test series.

“The most important thing is how we manage Rohit. All the cricketers are professionals. They know their body and they manage their body and Rohit is absolutely (fit), there is no problem at all," he added.

Chetan also said the team management is aiming to groom captains under Rohit’s leadership making it all but clear that KL Rahul isn’t the automatic choice anymore thanks to a series of defeats he oversaw during the South Africa tour last month.

“…and if such a big cricketer comes forward, if such an experienced player becomes a captain, then automatically, the things that we as a selection committee want, grooming captain under Rohit, will be tremendous thing for us," Chetan said.

Aside from Rahul, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be the three who will be guided by Rohit to eventually succeed him as the captain.

“We made KL the captain in South Africa. Bumrah was the deputy in South Africa and again for Sri Lanka series. In West Indies T20s, we had Rishabh as vice-captain. These are potential leaders to be groomed under Rohit," he revealed.

“Yes, it is difficult to say who will be next captain but we are sure a name will emerge," he added.

