Rohit Sharma Led India Becomes Number One Ranked Test Side for Few Hours, Courtesy: ICC Glitch

In what could be a major glitch in ICC ranking systems, Rohit Sharma and his men were ranked the number one team across all formats and then saw themselves getting dethroned by Australia in Test rankings in a span of few hours.

On February 15 Wednesday, India became the new numero uno in Test, ODI, and T20Is in the afternoon(Around 3 PM IST) only to be overtaken by their closesT rival Australia by evening whom they are scheduled to take on in the second Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in New Delhi.

In what is expected to be a huge technical glitch, India secured the top spot with 115 rating points while Australia were placed second with 111 points under its belt. Even though India received a ranking boost, the Asian giants were drafted to the second spot on a day when Rohit and Co. didn’t play an international game.

As per the current standings, Australia have taken the top spot with 126 ranking points while India are second with 115 ranking points. ICC’s Test ranking gaffe has sparked a huge debate on social media among the fans and followers of the game.

India had become the No.1 side in ODIs after the Men In Blue thrashed New Zealand in a three-match series last month. Earlier, India had secured the top spot in the T20I rankings after hammering West Indies 3-0 at home. India are 11 points behind the newly crowned top-ranked side Australia in the Test team rankings.

Cheteshwar Pujara to Be Honoured With a Memento by DDCA On 100th Test

The Delhi & District association of India (DDCA) will honour Cheteshwar Pujara during the 2nd Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting Friday. The 35-year-old is set to play his 100th career Test match at the Kotla

“We will be honouring Cheteshwar Pujara with a memento before the start of the Day 1 here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium," DDCA Joint Secretary, Rajan Manchanda told CricketNext.com.

Pujara will become only the 13th Indian player to reach the 100 matches milestone in Tests when he takes the field for the 2nd Test.

“President Rohan Jaitley will be present during the felicitation ceremony along with the other office bearers here. This will be separate from what the BCCI has planned for Pujara’s 100th Test." added Manchanda.

