Rohit Sharma Left Frustrated After Umpire's Decision as he Signals For DRS

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was left irked by an umpire’s decision just ahead of the stumps on Day 1 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The incident took place during the final over of final session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rohit, who was batting on 12, was given out by the umpire caught at forward short leg. The opener attempted to defend tossed up delivery from Nathan Lyon and Marnus Labuschagne took a diving catch.

Umpire Michael Gough did not waste much time in raising his finger, following an appeal by the Australians. The decision seemed to have left Rohit frutrsated as he quickly opted for a review.

Replays clearly suggested that there was no bat involved and the ball came off the pads.

Rohit played out the remaining three deliveries of the first day of the second Test safely, finishing on 13. The other opening batter KL Rahul was batting on four.

At stumps, India were at 21 for no loss.

Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first.

Australia’s opening batter Usman Khawaja emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 81. Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja once again excelled as they scalped three wickets each. Pacer Mohammad Shami picked up four wickets to bundle out Australia for 263.

Star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the fastest Indian cricketer to complete a rare double of picking up 250 wickets and score 2500 runs in Test cricket.

Jadeja surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev to the milestone. He picked up the crucial wicket of Usman Khawaja to grab the record.

Later, Jadeja dismissed Cummins and Todd Murphy as well.

Notably, Jadeja was adjudged Man of the Match in the first Test after registering seven wickets during the match and 70 runs in the first innings.

Ashwin, on the other hand, became only the second Indian bowler to claim 100 Test wickets against Australia. Anil Kumble is the only other Indian bowler who has 100 or more wickets to his name against the Aussies in the format.

India currently lead the four-match Test series 1-0.

