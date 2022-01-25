Rohit Sharma Looks in Good Shape in New Post-training Photo

India’s white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is busy nursing a hamstring injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for some time now. For the last few weeks, the ‘Hitman’ has been training hard and following a regime on reducing weight as instructed by trainers. India’s swashbuckling opener shared a photo on Instagram which reveals a prominent turnaround in his fitness. Ahead of the upcoming series against West Indies, Rohit looks slimmer and fitter. An athlete’s success goes beyond the grit and grind of the body and beyond a perfect technique and well-balanced diet. To make a comeback in February against West Indies, the 34-year-old is realising the importance of a fit body and fresh mind.

For a run-scoring machine like Rohit, his ability as a batter has never been questioned. However, he still has a long way to go, as far as his fitness levels are concerned.

As per BCCI’s policy, before being awarded ‘fit to play’ certificates, each player has to mandatorily appear for fitness tests at the NCA. “Rohit’s rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is going pretty well. He is expected to be okay for the West Indies series," a BCCI source was quoted by PTI as saying.

Rohit sustained a hamstring injury in December last year, which led to him being ruled out of the South Africa series.

Since the BCCI wanted one individual to lead India for all the white-ball formats, after Rohit became the T20 captain, he was also appointed as the new ODI skipper. India Cricket now stands at the crossroads of electing a new Test captain following Virat Kohli’s resignation from the role. Now, with the six-match home white-ball series scheduled against the West Indies next month, Rohit is in the reckoning of taking over as India’s new Test leader.

The BCCI is likely to officially announce Rohit as India’s Test skipper before the West Indies tour of India begins. “He will have to work to extra-bit on his fitness," a top BCCI official told InsideSport.

