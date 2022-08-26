Rohit Sharma Looks to Surpass Sachin Tendulkar And Virat Kohli's Massive Feats in Asia Cup 2022

Team India captain Rohit Sharma eyes multiple feats in the upcoming Asia Cup tournament where the Men in Blue will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Rohit led the Indian team as a stand-in skipper to Asia Cup glory in 2018 when the tournament was played in the 50-over format. However, this time he has a bigger task ahead of him as regular captain as the upcoming multi-nation tournament is a perfect tune-up for India for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The Indian skipper has not been at his best with the bat this year as he scored 290 runs in 13 matches at an average of 24.16. The new fearless batting approach of the Indian team has also not gone well with Rohit as he scored just one half-century in T20Is this year so far.

The 35-year-old has chances of creating several milestones in the upcoming Asia Cup both as captain and the batter.

Rohit took over the charge of the limited-overs skipper from Kohli last year and now he has a chance to surpass his tally. The swashbuckling opener is just two wins away from overtaking Kohli’s tally of wins (31) in T20Is as captain. Rohit has won 29 matches as captain as he led India on several occasions in the past also when Kohli was rested. However, MS Dhoni still sits at the top of the mountain with most wins as Indian captain in T20Is.

MS Dhoni - 41 Wins in 72 T20Is as captain

Virat Kohli - 30 wins in 50 T20Is as captain

Rohit Sharma - 29 wins in 35 T20Is as captain.

The Hitman also has a great opportunity to become the first Indian batter in the history of the Asia Cup to breach the 1000-run mark in the tournament. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar scored 971 runs in 23 matches for India in the Asia Cup while Rohit Sharma is right behind him with 883 runs in 27 matches.

Rohit is known for his power-hitting ability with sublime timing which made things difficult for bowlers to control the Indian captain. He is just 6 sixes away to become the leading six-hitter in Asia Cup history. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi is at the top of the tally with 26 sixes.

In the last couple of years, Rohit, Kohli and New Zealand’s Martin Guptill are battling hard to move to the top of table - most runs in T20I cricket. The Kiwi opener is currently the leading-run getter with 3497 runs under his belt but Rohit has a golden opportunity to reclaim the top spot and is just 11 runs away.

