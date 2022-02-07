Rohit Sharma One of All-Time Greats in 50-Over Format: Ian Bishop

Former West Indies cricket Ian Bishop heaped huge praise on India’s white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and called him one of the all-time greats in the 50-over format. Rohit led the Indian team to a 6-wicket over West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series. It was his first match as regular captain in ODI format.

Returning to action after recovering from a hamstring injury, Sharma smashed a 51-ball 60 as India chased down a total of 176 in 28 overs for a comfortable win in what is India’s 1000th ODI.

Bishop hailed Rohit for his crucial 60-run knock against West Indies and said his innings speaks highly of him as a batter in white-ball cricket.

“It was typical of Rohit Sharma that we have seen of late. His timing was superb and balance very good. The only thing that we can say and what amazed me more was that the fact that he was out of active cricket for such a long period of time and to come back and play like that speaks to a player of the highest order. But really, watching him over the years, he is a superb player, one of the all-time greats in this format," he said.

It was a comeback match for Rohit, who missed the Test series in South Africa due to a left hamstring injury and was also subsequently forced to skip the ODIs against the Proteas.

“I’ve been off for a while, haven’t played for two months but I was back home hitting the balls. Knew there was a long season ahead. Had a good net session here. I was confident going into this game. Can take a lot of positives from this game," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

Opting to field, India reduced West Indies to 79 for 7 but Jason Holder (57 off 71) and Fabian Allen (29 off 43) managed to lift the team to a respectable 176 all out in 43.5 overs.

The hosts then made a rollicking start to the chase, amassing 84 for no loss in 13 overs before slipping to 116 for 4. However, Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 36 not out) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26 off 32 not out) took the team home.

