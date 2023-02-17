Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli Congratulate Cheteshwar Pujara on 100th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara became the 13th Indian player to have played 100 Test matches. Ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Indian men’s cricket team players and coach heaped praise on Pujara.

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate Pujara for making it to the 100th Test match for the country. It’s a big big achievement, not many people go on to achieve what you have done for your country," Rohit Sharma said in a video posted by BCCI.

“Puji from the first time that I have seen you or played against you was in a Ranji Trophy match where you scored runs and you beat Karnataka that’s become a recurring theme I think but it’s been a pleasure to just watch you evolve over the last 10 years," Rahul Dravid said.

“This is a very special day for a very very special guy. Puji congratulations on your 100th Test. It’s a big occasion not just for you but for your family, for the people who have supported you throughout your journey and it’s a big achievement to play for India for so long that’s why you made it to 100th Tests," Virat Kohli said.

On Friday, ahead of the start of the day’s play, legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar felicitated Pujara with a heartwarming speech in the presence of the Test team as well as the right-handed batter’s father Arvind, wife Puja and daughter Aditi.

“When we are playing as kids growing up, we all, whether we are playing at home, in streets or maidans, we all dream to play for India. When we play a Test for India, it’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s a heady feeling which you want to do over and over again. To be able to do that, you need to do a lot of hard work, plenty of determination, self-belief, lift yourself up from lean periods and then focus on getting the job done."

“When you come out to bat, it is not just the bat you are carrying along with you, but you are taking the India flag with you. When you go out to bat, you put your body on the line for India. You have taken blows, you have got up and you have made the bowlers earn your wicket. Every single run made by you has been a big, big plus for India."

“You are a role model for what determination, self-belief and dreams can do. Many congratulations to you on getting the 100th Test match and welcome to the 100 Test matches club and I wish and pray that you become the first Indian to score a big hundred in your hundredth Test match and lay foundation for yet another win here in Delhi. Congratulations and all the very best," said Gavaskar in his speech to Pujara, and presented him with a special cap to mark the occasion of playing his 100th Test match.

Pujara also received a guard of honour from Team India.

(With inputs from Agencies)

